AHS Senior Evan Weidman Wants To Watch “The Sandlot” With You

Aberdeen High School Senior Evan Weidman wants to watch the classic 1993 movie “The Sandlot” With YOU! For his Senior project Evan is taking over Hoquiam’s historic 7th Street Theatre this Saturday night (April 23, 2022) for you and your families to come out and enjoy this classic feelgood coming of age story! Evan spoke to The Luceman on the Kix 95.3 morning show earlier today about why he wanted to make this his senior project! Check out the interview below!
Tickets are only a dollar per person, and the 7th street will be serving up their famous popcorn with REAL butter, and other movie snacks & beverages! Proceeds will be going back to the preservation efforts of the 7th Street Theatre! For more on the event just click HERE!!