AHS Cheerleader Tryout’s Coming up! Deadline to sign up is May 8th
School may be cancelled for the rest of this year, But Tryout’s for the Cheer leading squad at Aberdeen High School for next year are on! The Deadline to get signed up is Friday May 8th!
Kix 95.3 Morning show host, The Luceman talked with head coach Trish Sims about how they are doing these tryouts during the COVID-19 shutdown. Trish says it tryouts will be done virtually! Check out the full interview below:
For more information on signing up for the Aberdeen High School Cheer squad check out their Facebook page by clicking HERE! If you need a sign up packet you can email head coach Trish Sims at tsims@asd5.org
And remember the deadline to sign up is Friday May 8th!