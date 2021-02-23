Adams Street Waterfront Park Project moving forward after Rognlin’s, Inc chosen as contractor
A new park in Hoquiam may be created quickly after a local contractor was chosen for the project.
At their regular meeting, the Hoquiam City Council chose Rognlin’s, Inc (Rognlin’s) as the low bidder for the Adams Street Waterfront Park Project.
At the meeting, the council chose Rognlin’s as the general contractor for the project out of six bids as their quote of $282,720.74 was the lowest received.
According to City Administrator Brian Shay, this bid was also closest to the projected cost anticipated by the city.
Rognlin’s will complete improvements to the area for the park, as well as add sidewalk and drainage work on the site to ready it for the public.
Shay added that with a contractor selected, work could begin shortly.
With that schedule, the new park will be ready for next steps within a few months.
While an official name has not been chosen, the park will be located on a piece of property at the junction of S Adams Street, Airport Way, and the 5th Street Extension.
