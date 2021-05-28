Actress Kathy Baker To Take Part In This Sunday’s National Memorial Concert on PBS
Emmy-winning Actress Kathy Baker (Picket Fences, The Ranch, Edward Scissorhands) recently called in to the Kix 95.3 Morning show and chatted with The Luceman about her upcoming appearance on the National Memorial Day Concert which airs this Sunday night (5/30/21) at 8pm on PBS.
Kathy will be lending her talents during the Vietnam Nurses Tribute which will honor the more than 265,000 women who served during the Vietnam War era and pay special tribute to the sacrifice and heroism of the nurses who served in
Vietnam, saving thousands of lives and comforting the dying in their final moments.
The experiences of Diane Carlson Evans, founder of the Vietnam Women’s Memorial in Washington, D.C., will be shared.
The National Memorial Day Concert on PBS will be Co-hosted by Tony-winning actor Joe Mantegna and Emmy-winning actor Gary Sinise, the 32nd annual concert will pay tribute to the service and sacrifice of our armed forces with special segments honoring the heroism of the American women who served in Vietnam and the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
This year’s concert line-up tentatively includes Ret. General Colin Powell, “Empress of Soul” Gladys Knight, actor Steve Buscemi, country music star Vince Gill, singer-songwriter-actress Sara Bareilles, actress Bailee Madison, opera superstar Denyce Graves, actress Mary McCormack and the National Symphony Orchestra.
Due to the pandemic, the traditional live concert from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol will not be held to ensure the health and safety of all involved. However, this specially produced show from locations nationwide will air during its normal time slot (8:00pm – 9:30pm ET) on PBS Sunday, May 30, 2021, the night before Memorial Day