Accident on 101 sends 8 to hospital

2 local residents were among 8 that were transported to the hospital following a 3-car accident in Pacific County.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the accident occurred on Sunday afternoon at the intersection of US 101 and the Highway 101 alternate route outside Ilwaco.

Three people were in a 2019 Toyota 4 Runner driven by a 19-year-old Leavenworth man. The passengers in that vehicle included a 20-year-old woman from Aberdeen and 16 year old boy from South Bend.

In the accident report, it states that the Leavenworth man went to make a left turn onto 101, in front of another vehicle.

The truck was struck by the 2014 Ford Focus, who then struck a 2023 Ford Bronco.

9 people from across Washington, with only the two local residents, were split among the three vehicles.

6 were injured and taken to Ocean Beach and Columbia Memorial hospitals with injuries. In addition to the South Bend 16-year-old, an 11-year-old girl from Lake Stevens was also injured.

Two others were transported as a precaution. One person was not injured.

The cause was officially listed as “Improper Lane Usage”.

All three vehicles were totaled in the accident.