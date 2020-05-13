      Weather Alert

Accident leaves driver dead in Pacific County

May 13, 2020 @ 7:27am

A man died in a Pacific County accident after his car went into a fence.

The Washington State Patrol issued a report stating that a 22-year-old Beaverton, OR driver was travelling north on the Long Beach Peninsula when his Ford F150 left the road.

According to the report, the man crossed the centerline before striking a fence on Tuesday afternoon.

Following the accident, the man was airlifted to Providence Portland Medical Center before being pronounced deceased.

Two passengers in the truck, a 31-year-old Vancouver man and a 57-year-old Aloha, OR man, were not injured,

All three men were wearing their seatbelts. Drugs or alcohol were not involved.

The Beaverton man’s next-of-kin has been notified.

