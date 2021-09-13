      Weather Alert

Accident blocks traffic for hours; sends drivers to Harborview and Harbor Regional Health

Sep 13, 2021 @ 6:57am

An accident outside Hoquiam occurred  after a driver fell asleep at the wheel.

In a report from the Washington State Patrol given to KXRO, the accident took place on Saturday afternoon and both drivers were injured.

In the report it states that a 53-year-old Elma man was driving south on SR 109 at milepost 5 when he fell asleep. 

The 2008 Chevy Silverado he was driving left the roadway, and when he over-corrected he hit a dirt embankment before coming back into the roadway where he collided head-on with a 2012 Nissan in the other lane.

Both vehicles came to rest in the middle of the road, blocking SR 109 for approximately 4 hours.

Both the Elma driver and the 25-year-old Seattle driver in the other vehicle were injured. The Seattle woman had to be airlifted to Harborview Medical Center following the accident.

