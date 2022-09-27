Aberdeen’s Driftwood Players Open The Comedy “Spreading It Around” This Friday

“Spreading It Around” opens this Friday night at the Driftwood Theatre in Aberdeen. It’s a comedy directed by Brad Duffy who stopped by the Kix morning show recently along with cast member Stan Sidor to talk up the play! Check out the interview below..
To Purchase tickets online just click HERE!! Or buy your tickets in person at:
City Center Drug – Aberdeen (360) 532-5182
Monte Valu-Drug – Montesano (360) 249-4831
Harbor Drug – Hoquiam (360) 532-3060
The Dusty Trunk – Ocean Shores (360) 289-9931
At the door as available
Spreading It Around
By Londos J. D’Arrigo
Directed by Brad Duffy
Play Dates: Friday and Saturday, September 30 and October 1, 7, 8, 14, 15 at 7:30pm and Sunday October 16 at 1:30pm
Family Comedy
Angela Drayton, a wealthy widow living in an up-scale retirement community, is tired of handing out money to her unappreciative children. So she starts the “S.I.N. (Spending It Now) Foundation,” to give to those truly in need. This terrifies her greedy son, driving him to devise a plan to have her committed.