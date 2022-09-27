KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Aberdeen’s Driftwood Players Open The Comedy “Spreading It Around” This Friday

September 27, 2022 8:33AM PDT
Aberdeen’s Driftwood Players Open The Comedy “Spreading It Around” This Friday

“Spreading It Around” opens this Friday night at the Driftwood Theatre in Aberdeen.  It’s a comedy directed by Brad Duffy who stopped by the Kix morning show recently along with cast member Stan Sidor to talk up the play! Check out the interview below..

To Purchase tickets online just click HERE!!  Or buy your tickets in person at:

  • City Center Drug – Aberdeen (360) 532-5182
    Monte Valu-Drug – Montesano (360) 249-4831
    Harbor Drug – Hoquiam (360) 532-3060
    The Dusty Trunk – Ocean Shores (360) 289-9931
    At the door as available
    Spreading It Around
    By Londos J. D’Arrigo

    Directed by Brad Duffy

    Play Dates: Friday and Saturday, September 30 and October 1, 7, 8, 14, 15 at 7:30pm and Sunday October 16 at 1:30pm

    Family Comedy

    Angela Drayton, a wealthy widow living in an up-scale retirement community, is tired of handing out money to her unappreciative children. So she starts the “S.I.N. (Spending It Now) Foundation,” to give to those truly in need. This terrifies her greedy son, driving him to devise a plan to have her committed.

