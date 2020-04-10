      Weather Alert

Aberdeen transient arrested for burglary charges; 2nd transient sought

Apr 10, 2020 @ 8:35am

The Aberdeen Police Department made an arrest and were on the lookout for another man wanted for burglary.

According to APD, in the early morning of Thursday, April 9 an officer was on patrol when he discovered a broken window to a commercial business in town.

When officers searched the business, no-one was found inside, but an employee was able to recover surveillance video and still photos of the incident.

Two hours later an Aberdeen Officer located a suspect matching the description from the video walking in the east end of Aberdeen and arrested the 42 year old transient on probable cause for burglary second degree. 

The second suspect is also transient and is known to Aberdeen officers.

