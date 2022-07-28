Aberdeen to step away from Gateway Center; for now

The City of Aberdeen is stepping back from any planning for the proposed Gateway Center until further notice.
The project to construct a building that could serve as an enterprise center, visitor center, incubator, and centerpiece of the downtown corridor has been in the planning stages for nearly a decade since first being proposed under Mayor Bill Simpson.
At their meeting on Wednesday night, the council approved a motion to step away for now.
Millions of dollars have been allocated for the project from state and local funding sources, although much of those funds have not yet been used as no ground has been broken to construct the facility and full funding has not been received.
Discussions have continued over the years, including ongoing issues finding an operator for the facility once it is completed.
Council President Kati Kachman said at the meeting that the Gateway Center is not the priority the city should be focused on.
The motion to suspend action on the project was approved, with councilmembers Ellis, Francy, and Ross dissenting. Councilmember Shaw recused herself from the vote.