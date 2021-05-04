Aberdeen Sunday Market returns May 16
The Aberdeen Sunday Market returns this month.
In a release from WHOLE Harbor, a 501(c)3 nonprofit that organizes the market, says that the 2021 opening day for the Aberdeen Sunday Market is May 16th.
The Sunday Market will run every Sunday, from 10am-3pm, on the south end of Broadway, between Mount Olympus Brewing and Furniture World.
Now in its third year, the market brings the opportunity for residents to buy local food from local vendors.
“Come say “hi” to familiar vendors such as Sky Island and Bee Organic Farms, The Creative Ginger, WooHoo Winery and meet several new ones including LaBeste Farm, Mediterranean Flavors, Ocean Beach Roasters, Shoalwater Pottery and more!”
This year we will also be introducing the POP Kids! Program, providing activities around healthy eating to gets kids excited about trying new fruits and vegetables by giving them their very own vouchers to shop for what they want.
All children are eligible to participate in POP Kids! regardless of household income.
Whole Harbor says that the market is also “the best place to maximize benefits such as EBT and WIC”.
“Use your EBT card at the Food Access Information Booth, and DOUBLE your money for fresh fruits and vegetables with SNAP Market Match. We will also be participating in the WIC and Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program again this year. See your local WIC office for details on FMNP Vouchers and how to get them. Bring your vouchers to the Food Access Info Booth to double your benefits on those as well!”
As COVID restrictions lift, the market will be bringing back live music, wellness activities, demonstrations, and more.
Special thanks were given to The City of Aberdeen, Unforgettable Grays Harbor Tourism and Sierra Pacific for their support.