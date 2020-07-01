Aberdeen students eligible for additional funds for food
The Aberdeen School District says that students are eligible for additional food assistance.
In a release, the district states that because Aberdeen is a 100 percent free breakfast and lunch district, all students who were enrolled at the time of the closure in March are eligible for a $399 grocery card due to the pandemic.
If a student already qualified for and was part of the Basic Foods benefit program and a family is registered for an EBT card with them, they may automatically receive the additional funds. If they do, benefits will be added to your card by July 7.
If the funds do not automatically get added, the online application opened June 28.
Applications must be completed by August 31, 2020 or before the start of the 2020-2021 school year–whichever is later.
The district says that they had heard some families were having difficulty navigating the site, so Food Services staff created step-by-step instructions for the process and made them available to the public.
Anyone applying will need a Social Security number for each student.
We have the step-by-step instructions for applying for the card at KXRO.com
Step-by-Step Instructions on applying for the P-EBT card