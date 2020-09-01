Aberdeen Spring Clean Up runs through September
The Aberdeen Spring Cleanup has been rescheduled and it starts today and runs through the month for Aberdeen residents.
The City of Aberdeen issued a notice that the Spring Cleanup that had been adjusted is now underway.
In March, the city announced that the annual event was postponed due to the statewide stay-at-home order.
Residents must present their orange voucher when they visit the LeMay Transfer Station at their new location on Gavett Lane North, just outside Montesano.
With the voucher, up to one ton or one load limit will be accepted. This also includes other restrictions such as maximum limits on some items.
Aberdeen residents should be receiving their orange vouchers in the mail.