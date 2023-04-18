Aberdeen SkillsUSA members win state titles; will head to Nationals

The local SkillsUSA team came home from the State competition with Washington State champions.

Aberdeen High School SkillsUSA Advisor Chuck Veloni tells KXRO that the Aberdeen High School Chapter of SkillsUSA recently competed at the Washington State SkillsUSA State Conference and Skills Championships and came away with awards, prizes, and even jobs.

According to Veloni, making a return trip to Atlanta will be last year’s National Bronze Medalist in Residential & Commercial Appliance Technology, Keara Burns.

Keara, a junior, won her second consecutive state title in this contest. The RCAT competition involved brazing skills, appliance troubleshooting, and an industry-standards test.

Besides her state medal, Keara walked away with over $150 in industry related prizes.

Joining Keara in Atlanta this year will be Bobcat junior and state Gold Medalist, Charlie Ancich. Charlie competed in Heating, Ventilation, and Air-Conditioning. Charlie’s competition involved brazing skills, refrigeration troubleshooting, and an industry-standards test.

Charlie received over $500 in industry related prizes.

State Champions from this weekend’s events will advance to Nationals that will be held in Atlanta, GA June 19th-23rd.

Aberdeen also had three Silver Medalist; Bobcat juniors Ayden Giffin, and Alaura Beeson took 2nd at state in Audio/Radio Production. Ayden and Alaura received $6,000 in scholarships each, towards an arts college.

Bobcat senior, Isai Renteria, took second at state in Electrical Construction Wiring, and received over $300 in industry related prizes.

Renteria was also one of two Aberdeen students that were hired by Boeing, who had a presence at the SkillsUSA State Championships.

The other Boeing hire is Bobcat senior Asher Holen. Both Isai and Asher, received and accepted job offers that will focus on their electrical wiring skills.

They will both begin employment after graduation.

Other students who competed at the state were:

Senior Tute’Sum Baller – Carpentry

Senior Dustin Olson – Carpentry

Senior Asher Holen – Electrical Construction Wiring

Sophomore Henry Nelson – Electrical Construction Wiring

Also, Aberdeen Advisor, Chuck Veloni, received the CTE Champions Award for influential and proactive advocacy of Career and Technical Education.

The Aberdeen chapter of SkillsUSA will be hosting the 15th annual Cowboy BBQ on Thursday, May 18th from 6PM to 7:30PM, to help raise funds for two competitors and two advisors to attend and compete in Atlanta, GA at the 2023 SkillsUSA National Conference and Skills Championships.

To make donations, or to purchase tickets for the BBQ, please contact Aberdeen High School at 360.538.2040