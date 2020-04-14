      Weather Alert

Aberdeen schools begin online classes and look forward at fall enrollment

Apr 14, 2020 @ 7:19am

The Aberdeen School Districts is going to be calling students as they prepare for distance learning and forward planning.

In a release, Superintendent Dr. Alicia Henderson says that they are welcoming students back  online learning and hope that it will be “positive and productive”.

In addition, she says that all Aberdeen school families will receive phone calls this week to ensure students have what they need for distance learning this spring, and to find out whether students will be returning in the fall for the 2020-2021 school year.

According to the release, the district is asking for student and parent help to project enrollment for the fall. 

“The number of students we expect to serve is perhaps the single most vital piece of information used to prepare a budget and to staff our schools.”

They say that due to running the school operations from outside the school district office means that the calls may come in from “unknown caller.” 

 

They say that parents should contact their student’s school for any questions or follow-up.

