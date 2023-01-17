KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Aberdeen School District restarts AquaLab program

January 17, 2023 8:28AM PST
The Aberdeen School District AquaLab is back.

The local district shared photos from AHS Science Teacher Mike Machowek from the AquaLab in their recent newsletter, and they say the district is back in the fish production business after two years of being in mothballs.

The district announced that the class is rearing two species of salmonids — steelhead trout and coho salmon. 

Photo from Aberdeen School District

According to the school district, the students take on the roles of hatchery technicians and fish biologists. They are responsible for monitoring fish health and maintaining optimum environmental conditions.

 

There are “lots of opportunities to integrate applied math, life science and teamwork,” Mr. Machowek said. “I didn’t realize how much I missed it!”

