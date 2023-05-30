KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Aberdeen School District names their 2023 Employees of the Year

May 30, 2023 9:08AM PDT
Photo from ASD

The Aberdeen School District celebrated their staff in a recent banquet to name their 2023 Employees of the Year.

The district held the ceremony to award employees at every school within the city.

Highlighting the awards, Superintendent Jeff Thake presented Rees Sturm with the ASD5 Teacher of the Year award and Isaura “Izzy” Guzman with the Classified Employee of the Year award.

Congratulations to all of these dedicated employees!

Aberdeen High School

  • Rachel Wenzel, English teacher
  • Jeri Distler, Special Education para-educator

Harbor Learning Center

  • Christopher Howell, Math/Science teacher
  • Amy Rasler, Attendance secretary

Miller Junior High School

  • Jamie Sutton, Special Education teacher
  • Isaura Guzman, Guidance Center secretary

A.J. West Elementary School

  • Jessica Nelson, 2nd Grade teacher
  • Jeanna Baltazar, para-educator

Central Park Elementary School

  • Bailee Green, Kindergarten teacher
  • Shilo Todd, para-educator

McDermoth Elementary School

  • Theresa Fleming, 2nd Grade teacher
  • Shanna Lynch, para-educator

Robert Gray Elementary School

  • Julie Niemi, 2nd Grade teacher
  • Kim Abel, MTSS assistant

Stevens Elementary School

  • Rees Sturm, 2nd Grade teacher
  • Josie Micheau, office coordinator

Hopkins Preschool

  • Candis Gates, Preschool teacher
  • Toni Williams, ECEAP Family Service worker

Principal of the Year:

  • John Meers, Miller Junior High School

District staff:

  • Wade Bruffet, Technology

Transportation:

  • Melody Ancheta, bus driver

Maintenance/Custodial:

  • Mike Pauley, Facilities manager

Food Service: ­­­­­­­­­­­­­ ­­­­­­­­­­­­­

  • Michelle Ryan, Robert Gray Elementary School

Sent to the Principal’s Office

Photo from ASD

It wasn’t long after being named 2023 Teacher of the Year that Rees Sturm, pictured below, found himself in the Principal’s Office at Stevens Elementary School. Actually, make that Principal-for- the-Day Liam Cech’s office. On behalf of the students at Stevens, Principal Cech was happy to congratulate Mr. Sturm on his award.

 

