Aberdeen School District names their 2023 Employees of the Year
The Aberdeen School District celebrated their staff in a recent banquet to name their 2023 Employees of the Year.
The district held the ceremony to award employees at every school within the city.
Highlighting the awards, Superintendent Jeff Thake presented Rees Sturm with the ASD5 Teacher of the Year award and Isaura “Izzy” Guzman with the Classified Employee of the Year award.
Congratulations to all of these dedicated employees!
Aberdeen High School
- Rachel Wenzel, English teacher
- Jeri Distler, Special Education para-educator
Harbor Learning Center
- Christopher Howell, Math/Science teacher
- Amy Rasler, Attendance secretary
Miller Junior High School
- Jamie Sutton, Special Education teacher
- Isaura Guzman, Guidance Center secretary
A.J. West Elementary School
- Jessica Nelson, 2nd Grade teacher
- Jeanna Baltazar, para-educator
Central Park Elementary School
- Bailee Green, Kindergarten teacher
- Shilo Todd, para-educator
McDermoth Elementary School
- Theresa Fleming, 2nd Grade teacher
- Shanna Lynch, para-educator
Robert Gray Elementary School
- Julie Niemi, 2nd Grade teacher
- Kim Abel, MTSS assistant
Stevens Elementary School
- Rees Sturm, 2nd Grade teacher
- Josie Micheau, office coordinator
Hopkins Preschool
- Candis Gates, Preschool teacher
- Toni Williams, ECEAP Family Service worker
Principal of the Year:
- John Meers, Miller Junior High School
District staff:
- Wade Bruffet, Technology
Transportation:
- Melody Ancheta, bus driver
Maintenance/Custodial:
- Mike Pauley, Facilities manager
Food Service:
- Michelle Ryan, Robert Gray Elementary School
Sent to the Principal’s Office
It wasn’t long after being named 2023 Teacher of the Year that Rees Sturm, pictured below, found himself in the Principal’s Office at Stevens Elementary School. Actually, make that Principal-for- the-Day Liam Cech’s office. On behalf of the students at Stevens, Principal Cech was happy to congratulate Mr. Sturm on his award.