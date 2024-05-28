Aberdeen School Board names two as Interim Superintendent through next year

The Aberdeen School Board have accepted the resignation of Aberdeen Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Thake, and named the people filling the role going forward.

This comes as Dr. Thake has been on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an outside investigation into a complaint involving a matter that occurred at a school.

In a letter to the school board and others from May 23, Dr. Thake states “In my two years as superintendent, I was pleased with what we were able to accomplish” while noting “Despite the funding shortcomings that forced two straight years of significant reductions, I feel that in many ways, we have accomplished a lot.”

His letter insinuates that he is resigning his position as superintendent of the Aberdeen School District 5 effective June 30, 2024, and that he is considering entering into assisting and consulting districts after 13 years of serving in superintendent roles.

At a Special Meeting on Memorial Day, the school board accepted his letter of resignation, thanking Dr. Thake for his time with the district, selecting two people to fill the role going forward.

CTE Director Lynn Green and Teaching and Learning Director Traci Sandstrom have served in the interim role as Dr. Thake had been on leave, and will continue through the end of this school year and through the 2024-2025 school year.

Superintendent Green will remain as the district’s CTE director and Superintendent Sandstrom will remain as the district’s Teaching and Learning director.

Details are being developed and will be shared as soon as possible, Board President Jennifer Durney said.

“This decision gives the district the stability it needs right now,” she said. “Both are highly regarded and successful in their respective directorships for the district.”

“We are committed to the community and I am honored to be able to serve the district at this time,” Superintendent Sandstrom said.

Superintendent Green concurred. “We are looking forward to carrying out the work that has been started for our district’s Mission, Vision Values and Goals,” she added.

Dr. Thake was placed on administrative leave April 20 following a complaint about an incident at a school.

President Durney said his resignation effectively concludes the investigation.

The next regular meeting of the School Board is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, in the Community Room at Aberdeen High School.

You can find the archive of previous meetings here.