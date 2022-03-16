Aberdeen Safeway the luckiest WA Lottery retailer in region
Washington’s Lottery recently announced the luckiest retailers in the Olympic Peninsula Region, and a store in Aberdeen topped the list.
The Aberdeen Safeway location brought in a total of 10 wins in 2021 for stores that sold the most prizes valued at $1,000 or more last year.
The top 10 Luckiest Retailers in the Olympic Peninsula Region are:
- 10 Wins: Safeway at 221 W Heron St in Aberdeen
- Tied for 1st place in 2020 with 7 wins
- 9 Wins: Fred Meyer at 1900 SE Sedgwick Rd in Port Orchard
- Tied for 1st place in 2020 with 7 wins
- 9 Wins: Safeway at 3215 Harrison Ave NW in Olympia
- Tied for 8th place in 2020 with 5 wins
- 9 Wins: Albertson’s at 370 SW Sedgwick Rd in Port Orchard
- Tied for 1st place in 2020 with 7 wins
- 7 Wins: Safeway at 3355 Bethel Rd SE in Port Orchard
- 6 Wins: Penny Saver Mart at 2140 E Sims Way in Port Townsend
- 5 Wins: Mickey’s Deli at 110 W Alder St in Shelton
- 5 Wins: Jim’s Eastside Service Chevron at 4351 Wheaton Way in Bremerton
- 5 Wins: Sequim Chevron at 23 Hooker Rd in Sequim
- 5 Wins: Safeway at 253 High School Rd NE in Bainbridge Island
Washington’s Lottery recognizes its Luckiest Retailers by dividing the state into seven regions: North Puget Sound, South Puget Sound, Olympic Peninsula, Eastern Washington, Southwest Washington, Tri-Cities and Central Washington.
The luckiest store within Washington was Rosario Market in Anacortes, with 17 wins.
The full list of Luckiest Retailers can be obtained here.
In 2020, the local Safeway had been tied for 1st place with 7 wins on the year, tied with the Port Orchard Fred Meyer.
Among the other top locations within the Olympic Peninsula were other stores in Port Orchard, as well as locations in Olympia, Port Townsend, and elsewhere on the peninsula.
According to Lottery Director Marcus Glasper in the 2021 Washington’s Lottery Annual Financial Report , Washington’s Lottery brought in $953.4 million in total sales for 2021, giving out $604.0 million in prizes.