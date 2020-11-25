Aberdeen roundabout plans continuing; supplemental agreement approved
The Market Street roundabout plans are continuing in Aberdeen.
At their recent meeting, the Aberdeen City Council approved a supplemental agreement that allows the project to move forward.
The recommendation presented to the council on Tuesday continues planning for the construction of roundabout at the 5 legged intersection of Market Street, F Street and Fuller Way.
Initial engineering began in 2017 in the project, although a budget shortfall of $52,678 were identified relating to “pre-right of way activities”.
Grant funding covered the shortage at the time.
Councilmember Nathan Kennedy spoke at the meeting regarding the recommendation.
“A TIB grant was obtained in the amount of $550,000 to cover the identified shortfalls in the PE phase, R/W phase and CN phase of which $48,411 was attributed to design (PE). This leaves required City match in the amount of $6816.54.”
The recommendation was approved unanimously.
The current timeline for completion of the project is not known.