Aberdeen Police looking for Explorers

Jul 9, 2021 @ 7:32am

The Aberdeen Police Department issued a notice that they are looking for young adults, between the ages of 15 ½ to 20 years of age to join their Police Explorer Post. 

As a part of Aberdeen Police Explorer Post 13, these local residents learn about law enforcement first hand through training and riding on patrol with officers. 

Explorers serve the department and community in a variety of ways, while developing a greater understanding of the criminal justice system firsthand. 

“This is an exciting opportunity to develop skills that will help you whether or not you decide to pursue a law enforcement career. “

If you are interested in becoming an Aberdeen Police Explorer please email your name and contact number to Officer Jeff Weiss at [email protected]

There will be an explorer recruiting event on July 31st, 2021 during the 5th Annual Emergency Preparedness Expo located at the Shoppes at Riverside (1017 S Boone Street) from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. 

Anyone interested is welcome to ask questions and pick up an application.

 

 

 

 

