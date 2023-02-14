KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Aberdeen Police K9 Zero receives donation of body armor

February 14, 2023 7:29AM PST
The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that K9 Zero has received their bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. 

K9 Zero’s vest was embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always”.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. 

A number of local K9 Officers have received donations over the years.

The potentially lifesaving body armor for the four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified.

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,948 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. 

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $985 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 lb., and comes with a five-year warranty. 

For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978. 

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you can mail a contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.

