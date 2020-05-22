Aberdeen Police Department create online PDF for reporting unemployment fraud
Aberdeen, WA – Many Washington State residents have become victims of unemployment benefits fraud and the Aberdeen Police Department has created an online PDF for reporting these frauds.
Aberdeen Police say this reporting process is for City of Aberdeen residents or employees of businesses within the City of Aberdeen.
If you live and work outside of Aberdeen, contact the appropriate jurisdiction to make a police report.
Step 1: Contact your employer
Step 2: Contact Employment Security Department (ESD) of Washington State
It is important to contact the state of Washington Employment Security Department to notify them of the issue and report the fraud.
There are two main ways to do this: Report online at: https://esd.wa.gov/unemployment/unemployment-benefits-fraud or call 1-800-246-9763
The ESD’s preferred contact method is via the online report system due to the extremely high number of calls they are receiving.
You will need your full name, last four numbers of your Social Security Number, your address, date of birth, phone number, and how you learned a
claim was filed on your behalf.
Step 3: File a police report
To file a police report for unemployment fraud, citizens/employees within the City of Aberdeen should complete the online PDF available below, save it to a PDF, and email the document to
records@aberdeenwa.gov .
The completed document can also be printed out and mailed/delivered to 210 E. Market Street, Aberdeen WA 98520.
A report will be generated and it will be reviewed by an Aberdeen Police Officer.
On the second page of the below link is a tutorial on how to check with the Employment Security Department of the state of Washington to see if an account has been fraudulently
created in your name.
The link to complete the report is available on the city of Aberdeen Police Department’s website at:
https://aberdeenwa.gov/DocumentCenter/View/1064/employment-fraud-online-form—fillable
The form is also available at the city of Aberdeen’s website at: https://aberdeenwa.gov/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=Unemployment-fraud-reporting-11