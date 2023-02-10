Aberdeen Pizza Hut closing after this weekend

KXRO has learned that the Pizza Hut in downtown Aberdeen, WA will be closing .

Staff first announced the closure, as of the end of this weekend.

The social media post stated that the closure was not by choice of the owner of the franchise location.

We spoke with Nancy Riemer, the owner of the local store, and she confirmed that the store will be closing at end-of-business on Sunday, but at this time did not share details about what led to the closure.

Riemer told KXRO that this closure will impact around 20 local employees.

She asked anyone ordering over this weekend, which will already be inundated due to the game on Sunday, that they be patient with staff as they facilitate orders over these final days.

A request for official comment from the Pizza Hut home office has not been responded to.