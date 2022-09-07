KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Aberdeen Parks and Recreation survey open for input

September 7, 2022 6:55AM PDT
Public input is being sought for future projects within the Aberdeen parks department.

The Aberdeen Parks and Recreation 2022 Survey is now available.

The online survey asks residents what their preferred use of parks are, from sports to picnicking, and what other activities may be wanted within the existing system.

Residents can weigh in on how they feel the parks in their neighborhood are currently, and what improvements could be made.

In addition to the current park system, residents can give their input on the current slate of adult recreational opportunities and shoreline access.

The survey is intended for those who use, or would like to use, the local parks.

The input given will be used by Aberdeen Parks & Recreation and city officials for future planning.

 

Aberdeen Parks and Recreation 2022 Survey
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2Y7QPRG

