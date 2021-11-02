Aberdeen Park Board looking for new boardmember
The City of Aberdeen is looking for someone to fill an open position on the Aberdeen Park Board.
This board serves to oversee projects within the local parks as well as make recommendations for future budget allocations.
According to Aberdeen Parks & Recreation, there is an open position available for a resident and letters of interest are being accepted now.
To serve on the board, the individual must live within Aberdeen city limits.
There is no compensation for serving.
The Park Board meets on the 1st Thursday of each month at 12:00 p.m.
You can find more information on what the Park Board’s role is in the Aberdeen Municipal Code Section 2.60.
Residents can send letters of interest to Mayor Schave at [email protected] or to 200 E. Market Street, Aberdeen WA 98520.
Letters must be received by Thursday, November 18, 2021.