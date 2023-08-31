Aberdeen man caught breaking into vacant building arrested

A 35-year-old Aberdeen man was taken into custody for breaking into a vacant building downtown.

According to the Aberdeen Police Department, Officer Mitchell was on an unrelated call in the alley of the 100-block of W. Heron Street when the suspect exited a building through a garage door.

As the suspect exited a door into the alley, he observed Officer Mitchell standing nearby and reportedly immediately took off running.

Officer Mitchell began pursuing the suspect but lost sight of him.

After checking the area, the man was located, and another short foot pursuit ensued before the suspect gave up and was placed into custody.

Officer Pearsall and his K9 partner, Mac, responded and conducted an evidence track starting from the business location where the suspect was first observed. K9 Mac tracked the suspects path leading to where the suspect was finally arrested.

In the process, several pieces of evidence that the suspect had dropped along the way were located including clothing, a backpack, and a garden lopper.



The man was arrested for Burglary 2nd degree, Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer, and Possession of Burglar Tools in addition to an outstanding Aberdeen Municipal Court warrant.