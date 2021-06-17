Aberdeen man arrested for arson at Safeway
Following a fire within the Aberdeen Safeway grocery store earlier this week, an arrest has been made for arson.
The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that a 43 year-old Aberdeen man is in custody for Arson 1st degree from an incident that occurred on Monday, June 14th, 2021.
Reports were received Monday evening, after a fire inside the local store was determined to be a result of arson.
The store was evacuated and closed down while Aberdeen Police Officers and Detectives processed the scene.
There were no reported injuries.
As a result of the investigation, a suspect was identified through store surveillance cameras and a photo was shared on social media of a suspect leaving the store, as well as a vehicle believed to be connected to the man.
Following hundreds of Facebook shares and input from the public, the suspect was located driving in his vehicle.
“We would like to thank the public for your support with assisting in helping identify the suspect, which led to his arrest.”
The man was taken into custody and a search warrant was done at his home for evidence related to the crime.