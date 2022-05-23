Aberdeen man arrested following Drug Task Force investigation

Late last week, the Grays Harbor Drug Task Force (GHDTF) arrested a thirty-three year old Aberdeen male for selling pills laced with fentanyl in Grays Harbor following a two month investigation.
While assisting in the investigation, Hoquiam Police Officer Spaur and K9 Niko identified narcotics at the vehicle and the suspect was arrested and the vehicle he was in driving was seized.
After a search warrant was granted, officers seized over 7000 suspect fentanyl pills, two handguns, and approximatelty $1,200 in cash from inside the vehicle.
The street value of the fentanyl pills is reported to be over $70,000.
The male is a convicted felon and therefore not allowed to possess firearms.
The suspect was taken to the Grays Harbor County jail and booked for VUCSA Delivery/Trafficking.
During a search warrant on the man’s home in the 400 block of W. 1st Street in Aberdeen, Drug Task Force Officers located four more rifles and a handgun.
In an update, police said that three of the seven guns found were stolen.
The investigation is ongoing.
The GHDTF was assisted by the Aberdeen Police Department, the Hoquiam Police Department and Special Agents from the DEA Tacoma Resident Office.
The GHDTF says that they are committed to stopping the illegal drugs that are poisoning our communities by focusing on identifying and investigating middle to upper level drug traffickers.
If you have information of someone or somewhere within Grays Harbor that is involved in the trafficking illegal drugs please report it to the Grays Harbor Drug Task Force Tip Line at 360-500-4141.