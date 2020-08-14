      Weather Alert

Aberdeen man arrested after punching man in the face

Aug 14, 2020 @ 8:27am

Hoquiam, WA – An Aberdeen man was arrested after punching a man in the face at a gas station. 

The Hoquiam Police Department posted that officers were dispatched to a gas station in the 600 block of Simpson Ave for an assault in progress yesterday at 1:00 a.m.

Police say officers learned a fuel truck driver from Federal Way, who was filling the underground fuel tanks, was randomly approached by a 53-year old Aberdeen man on a bicycle.

They say the suspect rode up to the victim and was “talking crazy” while acting strange. 

According to Hoquiam Police, when the driver asked the suspect what he was saying, the suspect threatened the victim before suddenly punching him in the face three times.

The victim suffered obvious visible injury to his face and head from the assault.

Officers located the suspect, who is someone they say HPD has been dealing with for several years, in front of a convenience store on Lincoln Street.

The suspect was acting erratically and apparently had been using methamphetamine. 

He was arrested for assault and booked in the City Jail and faces gross misdemeanor charges for assault in the fourth degree.

