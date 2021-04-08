Aberdeen investigation leads to drug and weapons arrest
Aberdeen, WA – One person was arrested on multiple charges in Aberdeen after a drug investigation.
The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that they received information on Monday about drug dealing out of a residence in the West End of Aberdeen from a concerned citizen.
Aberdeen Detectives were assigned the case and began investigating the report which resulted in a search warrant for the residence for the delivery of narcotics.
According to the report, the warrant was executed yesterday afternoon by Aberdeen Police along with the Hoquiam Police Department and the Washington State Patrol.
Police say detectives located numerous counterfeit prescription pills believed to contain fentanyl.
Detectives also seized a loaded handgun in the residence along with cash and items consistent with the distribution and delivery of narcotics.
One of the occupants was arrested for the delivery of narcotics and weapons violations.
The owner of the residence was served notice of the suspected criminal behavior occurring in the rental.