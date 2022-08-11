Aberdeen/Hoquiam to receive $50 million for North Shore Levee

The North Shore Levee Project has received $50 million toward completion.

Seven Washington community projects were recently awarded FEMA funding under the FEMA Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) and Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA) programs.

This includes the $50 million for the Levee project for the cities of Aberdeen and Hoquiam.

The funding will be used to construct the 6.2-mile levee, which will provide flood protection for residents and businesses across parts of both Hoquiam and Aberdeen.

On Friday morning, FEMA, state emergency management, and local leaders will hold an event and Q&A to discuss this local and regional funding as part of the Washington resilience projects.

The event will be held at 11:30am at Zelasko Park in Aberdeen.

It will feature speakers from FEMA and the Washington Emergency Management Division, as well as Grays Harbor Commissioner Vickie Raines, Aberdeen Mayor Pete Schave, Hoquiam City Administrator Brian Shay, and Greater Grays Harbor Executive Director Lynette Buffington.