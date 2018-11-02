Aberdeen & Hoquiam Begin The 37th FoodBall Competition Today!

Since 1981, Aberdeen and Hoquiam students have held the FoodBall competition, gathering food for local food banks. On Friday, November 2, the schools will begin their 37th year.

Aberdeen is holding a 2 year winning streak over Hoquiam, who had previously topped their Myrtle Street rival 6 years in a row.

In 2017 the schools combined for just over 1.4 million “pounds” of food.

2017 Totals

School Food Collected Money Collected Total Aberdeen 10,140 lbs. $76,155.23 771,692.30 lbs. Hoquiam 4,720 lbs. $64,351.45 648,234.50 lbs. Combined 1,419,926.80

Students will be holding a number of events over 10 days, “taking over” restaurants, canvassing neighborhoods, standing outside local businesses, and running fundraisers to solicit donations of money or non-perishable food.

Feeding the hungry locally is the end goal of the friendly competition, and although food gathered is the final tally, money is the most sought after donation. Non-perishable food is counted per pound, although students are credited for 10 pounds of food for every dollar brought in.

The food collected will be distributed by Coastal Harvest into local food banks, with Aberdeen food going to a number of locations, and the Hoquiam Food Bank receiving Grizzly donations.

Started at our sister station KDUX by Jill Bellis, the contest was started as a replacement for the annual Thanksgiving Day football game between the schools. The oldest high school football rivalry in the state of Washington started in 1906 at their first meeting, and while the Turkey Day game ended in 1973, the annual game continues.

The final weigh-in will be held at the Grays Harbor PUD on Tuesday, November 13th at 5 pm.