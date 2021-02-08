Aberdeen High School and 2A Evergreen League release Event Spectator Guidelines
Aberdeen, WA – Aberdeen High School and the 2A Evergreen League have released Event Spectator Guidelines for the upcoming sports season.
They say that out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of their students, they are establishing the following spectator conditions for Season 1 contests.
Season 1 Sports:
Cross Country, Boys Tennis & Boys Golf
- Home & away fans are permissible
- Fans should wear a face covering at all times
- Fans of the same household may be together, but will need to social distance from others.
- 200 max which includes all participants, coaches & fans
Football
- No VISITING team fans allowed.
- 2 guests per senior player this will be a week to week decision 3. Guests must sign in.
- Wellness screening/attestation protocols will be set by each school.
- Proper mask wearing and social distancing is required at all times.
- Locker rooms used only for restroom facilities
- No concessions or programs
- Guests of the same household may sit together, but will need to social distance from others.
Girls Soccer/Volleyball
- VISITING uniformed players may have two guests each. An EVCO voucher must be presented to purchase a ticket. The back of the voucher is your attestation.
- HOME uniformed players may have two guests each. An EVCO voucher must be presented to purchase a ticket. The back of the voucher is your attestation.
- Wellness screening/attestation protocols beyond the use of the voucher will be set by each school.
- Proper mask wearing and social distancing is required at all times.
- Guests of the same household may sit together, but will need to social distance from others.
- Locker rooms used only for restroom facilities
- No concessions or programs
- Teams will be on opposite sides of the field in soccer and will not change sides in volleyball.
- Guests must leave after their player’s contest is completed. If swing player, the guest must exit and re-enter for the next contest.
The Athletic Director’s will review and evaluate this on a weekly basis and make adjustments as needed.
They say they are following the Department of Health recommendations and requirements.
They will not be accepting waivers for students, coaches, or spectators to be exempt from wearing a mask during athletic practices or competitions.