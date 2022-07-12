Aberdeen Firefighter Mittleider to be Honored

Aberdeen, WA – The Aberdeen Fire Department has received word that Engineer Chad Mittleider will be an honoree at the 2022 Washington State Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service to be held on August 14 at 1:00 p.m., at the Washington State Fire Training Academy located in North Bend.
Engineer Mittleider served with the Aberdeen Fire Department for 22 years and passed away on December 2, 2021, due to a duty-related event.
Aberdeen Fire says he was a valued member of the department who served with professionalism and compassion.
Before his time with the Aberdeen Fire Department, he served as a member of the South Beach Ambulance Service as well as the Westport and Ocosta Fire Departments.
The Washington State Fallen Firefighters Memorial was established in 1985 by the Washington State Firefighters Association.
Over the years, the Firefighter’s Association and other prominent state fire service organizations have joined together to annually recognize firefighters who have died in the line of duty giving unselfish service to their communities and Washington State.
This year they will be honoring twenty-five firefighters who have passed due to line of duty-related events over the past 3 years.
The Washington State Fire Training Academy is located at 50810 Grouse Ridge Rd, North Bend, WA 98045.