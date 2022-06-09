      Weather Alert

Aberdeen Fire Department appoints Dave Golding to Interim Fire Chief role

Jun 9, 2022 @ 6:42am

Dave Golding has been appointed to lead the Aberdeen Fire Department department on an interim basis.

On Wednesday, the Aberdeen City Council approved a report from Personnel and the Human Resources director recommending that Assistant Chief Dave Golding be named as Interim Fire Chief due to the retirement of Fire Chief Tom Hubbard.

Hubbard announced his retirement after 29 years of fire service, effective Friday.

According to officials, members of the Personnel Committee met on May 19 to discuss a recommendation from Hubbard to appoint Golding to the position.

While the city looks at who will be appointed to the permanent role, Golding will receive a temporary 5% pay increase for the additional duties he will be assuming.

That increase will remain in place until a Fire Chief is hired. 

