Aberdeen Fire Department and Twin Harbors Skills Center provide free fire classes for students

The Aberdeen Fire Department and the Twin Harbors Skills Center have partnered to offer a Fire Science training course this summer.

“This new program will give students the opportunity to explore the fields of firefighting and emergency medical services as a career path,” Fire Chief Dave Golding said. “This training will be conducted by firefighters from the Aberdeen Fire Department and will cover classroom and hands-on applications of fire and EMS skills.”

Fire Science is offered from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., M-F, July 10 to July 26.

The program will cover basic firefighting techniques including personal protective equipment, portable fire extinguishers, water supply, ladders, fire hose basics, use of self-contained breathing apparatus, patient care, and extrication techniques.

“The career opportunities on the Harbor are for real.” according to the school district. Chief Golding, for example, is a Raymond grad.

Fire Science is just one of the career exploration opportunities offered this summer through the Twin Harbors Skills Center for free.

Other offerings include:

Session 1: June 20 – July 7: 8:00-3:00 Monday through Friday

Automotive Technology

Culinary Arts

Health Care Careers

Photography and Graphic Design

Session 2: July 10 – July 26: 8:00-3:00 Monday through Friday

Forestry

Fire Science

Space is limited: Start the registration process today!

For more information, contact Director Lynn Green at (360) 538-2039 or [email protected].

Twin Harbors Skills Center courses are free of charge to students from most Grays Harbor and Pacific County school districts — Aberdeen, Hoquiam, Lake Quinault, Montesano, North Beach, Ocosta, Raymond, South Bend, Taholah, Willapa Valley and Wishkah Valley.

You can start the registration process here.

