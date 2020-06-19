Aberdeen families asked for input on school reopenings
The Aberdeen School District is asking for input from local families regarding reopening plans for the fall.
In a release from the district, they say that a survey will open on Monday and they are hoping for a large response from the public over two days — Monday and Tuesday, June 22-23.
Parents should receive a link to the survey via Blackboard on Monday.
If you don’t receive a link, you will be able to find a link on your school’s website and follow the prompts.
The Reopening Task Force, including staff, parents and community members, is asking for this input to be used as part of the planning process and they are looking to hear from as many families as possible.
At the recent Aberdeen School Board meeting, Superintendent Henderson reported that the Reopening Task Force has begun meeting, with all employee groups and representation from parents and the community encouraged to participate. She conveyed at the meeting that the goal in Aberdeen is to determine the requirements and cost for a safe reopening, while also continuing to improve and develop the distance learning model.
The district says that they are aware of concerns from some members of the public.
“We know there are families that want to remain distanced this fall, and that’s OK.”
The district tells KXRO that how many families will be comfortable sending their students back for in-person instruction given the requirements that must be met is critical to the planning process.
The survey will include student name, last school attended, in-person or distance learning preference, and an area to share comments.