Aberdeen EMS rates set to increase starting this weekend

Aberdeen residents and those who use the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) of the city will see an increase in rates.

According to the Aberdeen Fire Department, the rate change follows Aberdeen City Council action from June 12, 2024 when the council approved a resolution updating the City’s ambulance fees.

As a result, the monthly ambulance utility rate will increase from $27.96 to $31.87 per month effective, August 1, 2024, and will be included in the September utility billing.

This increase follows a recent Cost of Service Study that was commissioned by the City concerning its ambulance operations.

According to the AFD, the study identified the need to increase rates to sustain the City’s EMS fund at the current level of service.

The study provided three (3) options for the City to consider when increasing rates:

A full cost recovery model where a rate increase would provide for a situation where the City’s general fund would no longer be subsiding EMS operations through the General Fund. Currently the City’s is subsiding EMS operations with $2.1 million from the general fund. This option would have necessitated a rate increase to $58.72 per month. An alternative that reduced the City’s general fund subsidy to EMS to $0.9 million. The rate for this option would create an increase to $45.30 per month. An option adopted by the City Council that maintains the current level of General Fund subsidy with a rate increase to $31.87.

All three (3) options included the systematic use of EMS fund reserves to maintain lower rate structures.

The City’s EMS utility provides Aberdeen residents with use of the Fire Department’s Ambulance with no out of pocket expense when they call 911 for an emergency. The Department will bill a resident’s medical insurance, and any balances remaining after insurance payments will not be collected from the City resident.

AFD says that increasing the monthly rate is necessary to maintain the current level of EMS provided while addressing the rising costs of operations. Costs related to operations include salaries, medical supplies/medications, EMS vehicles, operating supplies, vehicle maintenance and repairs, and equipment that allows the EMTs and paramedics of the fire department the ability to deliver services efficiently, effectively and safely.

For additional information contact the City of Abeerdeen or visit the City’s EMS webpage at www.aberdeenwa.gov/574/Emergency-Medical-Servcies.