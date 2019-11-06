Aberdeen Dutch Bros Donates $750 to Kix 95.3 for Christmas for Kids!
From Left: Dutch Bros Regional manager Josh, Kix 95.3's Trish Wharton, Luceman, Dutch Bros. owners Jeff & Chelsie and their son
With the holidays right around the corner the local Dutch Bros Coffee in Aberdeen presented Kix 95.3 with a very generous $750 dollar donation for the Christmas for Kids program in Grays Harbor!
Kix 95.3 will be purchasing gifts for kids in Grays Harbor and donating it all to Christmas for kids! Dutch bros raised the money with their “Buck For Kids Day” where $1 from every drink is donated to help kids in need!!
Dutch Bros said “Another HUGE THANK YOU to our community over in Aberdeen for helping us raise a total of $750!”
Thank you to Josh, Jeff, Chelsie, & the entire staff and customers of our local Aberdeen Dutch Bros. for this generous donation to Christmas for Kids in Grays Harbor!!