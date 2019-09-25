Aberdeen Driftwood Theatre presents “Always Patsy Cline”
The Driftwood Theatre's own Kathe Rowe stopped by the Kix Morning show to talk up their latest production titled: Always, Patsy Cline
The Driftwood players latest production is the called “Always, Patsy Cline” And it’s based on the real life friendship between the famous singer and Louise Seger. Who corresponded with Patsy Cline during her short career! Kathe Rowe was our guest on the Kix 95.3 Morning show and talks about the play, her role as director and one of the actors as she portrays the part of Louise Seger. Check out the interview below!
“Always, Patsy Cline” will be performed at Aberdeen’s Driftwood Theatre every Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 pm now through October 12th and the final performance will be a matinee on Sunday October 13th at 1:30 pm! For more on the the Aberdeen Driftwood Players and for ticket information click HERE!