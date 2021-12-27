Aberdeen Cold Weather Shelter on extended hours; in need of volunteers/supplies
The WHOLE Harbor ran cold weather shelter in Aberdeen announced that they are temporarily extending their hours of operation due to the incoming cold weather.
According to an announcement, the hours for the facility at 100 S. K St in Aberdeen will be in operation from 5pm-9am, as staffing allows.
As a volunteer ran program, the nonprofit issued a request for donations in the form of warm clothes, nonperishable food, “fruits such as bananas and oranges”, socks, hot chocolate/coffee, disposable coffee cups, blankets, and other items to assist the residents in need.
Donations can be brought to the shelter during operating hours, or through their staff by calling or texting 480-399-6462, by emailing [email protected] or [email protected], or through Facebook Messenger to the official WHOLE Harbor 501(c)3 page.