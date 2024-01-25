KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Aberdeen City Councilmember arrested

January 25, 2024 6:21AM PST
An Aberdeen City Councilmember was arrested and booked into jail this week on Assault 4th Domestic Violence and Interfering with the Reporting of Domestic Violence charges.

The Aberdeen Police Department told KXRO that 39-year-old Riley Carter of Aberdeen was arrested early Monday morning and booked into the Aberdeen City Jail for the charges.

According to APD, on Monday morning at about 1:32 am, Aberdeen Officers were dispatched to a DVA (Domestic Violence Assault) at an address on W. 3rd Street in Aberdeen. 

The reporting party, a 32-year-old Aberdeen woman, reported being physically assaulted by her husband.

When officers arrived, they said that they interviewed both involved parties and probable cause was established to arrest the councilmember.

The suspect was booked into the Aberdeen City jail.

The charges are only allegations.  A person is presumed innocent unless and until he or she is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. 

Booking information shows that Carter was booked on Monday morning and released on Tuesday afternoon.

Carter had been elected to the Aberdeen City Council in November.

Because the suspect is a current Aberdeen City Council Member and due to the potential conflict of interest, the case will be handled by the Hoquiam Municipal Court.

