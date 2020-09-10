Aberdeen City Council vote Ellis to fill vacancy
The Aberdeen City Council meeting this week brought the selection of a new councilperson and an update to repairs on Basich Boulevard.
On Wednesday night, the city council considered four applicants to fill a vacant seat representing Ward 3, covering an area around the Aberdeen High School and running into North Aberdeen.
Following an initial vote, Elizabeth Ellis, April Obi-Boling and Sheri Schmoe all received votes, but it was narrowed to Ellis and Obi-Boling.
After a second vote between the top-two vote getters, Elizabeth “Liz” Ellis was selected to fill the position.
William Clark did not receive any votes from the council.
Also on Wednesday, Public Works Committee Chair and Councilmember Nathan Kennedy provided an update on the progress of Basich Boulevard repairs.
According to the report, Kennedy said that while the work is ongoing, it has slightly delayed.
A “sudden significant settlement” that occurred on December 23, 2019 brought a Proclamation of Emergency to be declared for the area that allowed the city to make repairs as soon as possible.