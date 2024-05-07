KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Aberdeen City Council moving to Log Pavilion for Wednesday meeting

May 7, 2024 7:06AM PDT
Logo from City of Aberdeen

The City of Aberdeen has alerted residents interested in attending the scheduled Aberdeen City Council meeting this week that the location has been changed.

In an announcement from the City of Aberdeen, they say that the City Council meeting scheduled for Wednesday, May 8th, 2024 will have a change of location – the meeting will be held at the Rotary Log Pavilion, 1401 Sergent Blvd, Aberdeen WA. 

The venue change follows the prior meeting that saw over an hour of public comment with community members spilling out of the council chambers. The comment period was almost entirely dominated by residents speaking out against a proposal seeking funding from Grays Harbor County to pursue a homeless encampment in the Junction City area.

No items on the Wednesday agenda are related directly to that proposal.

On the agenda, the City is holding a Public Hearing on the top 3 alternatives for the North Aberdeen Bridge Project, hearing reports on signing an interlocal agreement between the Cities of Aberdeen, Cosmopolis, and Hoquiam to develop comprehensive stormwater plans, holding a second reading of an ordinance to create a new rate for irrigation system water consumption, and other items.

It was noted by a councilmember that the elevator at Aberdeen City Hall was not working as of last week, limiting access to the 3rd floor council chambers.

The meeting will start at its normal time of 6:30 PM. A virtual option is available.

