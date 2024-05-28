Aberdeen City Council meetings to remain on Grays Harbor College campus

Aberdeen City Council meetings will remain on the Grays Harbor College campus for the projected future.

This comes as the elevator at Aberdeen City Hall has been out of service and limits access to the third-floor council chambers

The city needed to find a new location for the meetings, holding the first off-site meeting at the Rotary Log Pavilion before moving their May 22 meeting to the college campus.

Their recent meeting was held in Grays Harbor College’s new tulalW Student Center building.

According to the city, the meeting was without issue, and going forward they will be holding their regularly scheduled City Council meetings at Grays Harbor College until further notice.

The meetings will be held in the tulalW Student Center, 1620 Edward P. Smtih Drive, on the 3rd floor, room 3332.