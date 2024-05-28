KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Aberdeen City Council meetings to remain on Grays Harbor College campus

May 28, 2024 8:31AM PDT
Share
Logo from City of Aberdeen

Aberdeen City Council meetings will remain on the Grays Harbor College campus for the projected future.

This comes as the elevator at Aberdeen City Hall has been out of service and limits access to the third-floor council chambers

The city needed to find a new location for the meetings, holding the first off-site meeting at the Rotary Log Pavilion before moving their May 22 meeting to the college campus.

Their recent meeting was held in Grays Harbor College’s new tulalW Student Center building.

According to the city, the meeting was without issue, and going forward they will be holding their regularly scheduled City Council meetings at Grays Harbor College until further notice.

The meetings will be held in the tulalW Student Center, 1620 Edward P. Smtih Drive, on the 3rd floor, room 3332.

Most Popular Posts

1

The Tennino Music Fest is Set For July 21, & 22, 2023 with Headliners Danny Vernon and The Olson Bros Band
2

Maddie & Tae to Perform on PBS's "A Capitol Fourth" Concert!
3

Hoquiam included among more than $300 million to support clean water projects
4

Senator Kevin Van De Wege running for WA Lands Commissioner
5

Multi-platinum recording artist Mary Lambert to headline Grays Harbor Pride Festival

Recently Played

Man Made A BarMorgan Wallen / Eric Church
10:21am
I Dont Even Know Your NameAlan Jackson
10:13am
Your PlaceAshley Cooke (new Artist)
10:10am
Tennessee RiverAlabama
10:07am
Pretty Little PoisonWarren Zeiders / Ghc Fair 2023
10:03am
View Full Playlist