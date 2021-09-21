      Weather Alert

Aberdeen City Council candidate forum on Sept. 28

Sep 21, 2021 @ 6:28am

Aberdeen City Council candidates will be the focus of upcoming candidate forums put on by Greater Grays Harbor, Inc.

Residents running for multiple Aberdeen City Council positions have been invited to participate in a Virtual Business Forum to answer questions and share their focus leading to the November General Election.

The event will take place on Tuesday, September 28th from 11:30am – 1pm via the Zoom Webinar Platform. 

Early registration is required for the event, with a cost to view. GGHI members can register online for $10, while non-members can participate for $15. GGHI states that registration by September 24 will bring a 10% savings.

The event will be moderated by GGHI staff. Questions will be formed in collaboration between GGHI and local media partners, The Daily World and AlphaMedia. 

While most candidates from the Aberdeen races have been confirmed, some invitations are still pending, according to GGHI.

Candidates Include:

Aberdeen City Council – Ward 1/Position 1

  • Melvin Taylor – Confirmed
  • Kimberly Strom – Invited

Aberdeen City Council – Ward 3/Position 5

  • Liz Ellis – Confirmed
  • Norman Klein – Confirmed

Aberdeen City Council – Ward 4/Position 4

  • Antara Croft – Confirmed
  • Marissa Aube – Invited

Aberdeen City Council – Ward 5/Position 10

  • Debi Ann Pieraccini – Confirmed
  • Alan Richrod – Confirmed

Aberdeen City Council – Ward 6/Position 11

  • Frank Gordon – Invited
  • David Lawrence – Invited

Visit this link and click the green 'Register' button on the right hand side of the screen to sign up.

Date and Time

Tuesday Sep 28, 2021
11:30 AM – 1:00 PM PDT
Tuesday, Sept. 28th
11:30am – 1pm

Location

Zoom Webinar Platform

Fees/Admission
  • $10 for GGHI members
  • $15 for non-members
  • Sign up before September 24th and SAVE 10%!

Please call GGHI with any questions at (360) 532-7888.

Contact Information

GGHI – (360) 532-7888
Send Email

 

Register

