Aberdeen Art Walk Is Tomorrow!

Jul 22, 2022 @ 10:05am
From left: The Luceman, Karen Rowe & Tawny Andrews

Yes it is that time again for the twin harbors most talented artists to showcase their works with the annual Aberdeen Art walk, happening tomorrow (Sat. 7/23/2022)  at Aberdeen’s Morrison Riverfront Park by the Rotary Log Pavilion! Food, Games, Fun, and of course ART!  Organizers, Tawny Andrew’s and Karen Rowe stopped by the kix morning show today to talk about it! Check out the interview below!

For more on this years Aberdeen Art Walk, visit their Facebook page by clicking HERE!! And don’t forget you can enter to win tickets to next weekends Watershed music fest at the Gorge between noon and 2pm at this year’s event!  Just look for the Luceman and the Kix 95.3 Watershed entry box!!

