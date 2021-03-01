Aberdeen 7/8 grade students return today
Starting today 7th and 8th graders return to Miller Junior High.
The Aberdeen School District will welcome back students this week for in-person instruction.
They join Grades PreK-6 who have been phased into the hybrid model, and Grades 9-12 are scheduled to start March 17.
Students who wish to remain with distance learning have that option.
The hybrid reopening follows guidelines aligned to the state metrics, Department of Health, and Labor and Industries rules and regulations for the safe operation of schools during the pandemic.
More information on the safe reopening of schools can be found here.
The school schedules can be found here.
Students who are attending in-person have been assigned to either Cohort A on Monday/Tuesday or to Cohort B on Thursday/Friday.
Officials remind students, and parents, of the Three Ws:
- Wear a mask;
- Watch your distance, and
- Wash or sanitize your hands. Multiple opportunities are provided during the day.
Students are required to bring a health attestation form signed by a parent/guardian to school each day they are in-person. The attestations are collected at the entrance to school, where there is also a quick temperature check.