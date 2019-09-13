      Weather Alert

Aaron Watson Doing it his Way

Sep 13, 2019 @ 11:37am

Kix 95.3 morning show host, The Luceman had the chance to talk with singer, songwriter, independent country recording artist Aaron Watson!  Listen to the interview below as we talk about, career, family, being your own boss, & having the best fans in the world!  Plus links to the official Aaron Watson website and social media pages.

 

Clip 1 Aaron Watson Talks about career, and his family ties here in Washington

 

Clip 2,  finding success as an independent artist, his first ever number one album and first top 10 hit and having the best fans

 

Clip 3 The new Album Red Bandana, His newest single “Country Radio”

 

Check out everything Aaron Watson at his official website by clicking HERE!  For Aaron’s official Facebook page click Here! Twitter Here!

Instagram Here!

Watch Aaron Watson Perform his newest single “Country Radio” Live at the Grand Ole Opry!

 

Aaron Watson with The Luceman at CRS in Nashville Feb. 2019
September 2019
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  
Most Popular Posts
15 Year Old Invents Board Game Called HIRE!
The Tim Daniel's Memorial Golf Tourney
VFW special event at Lake Sylvia this Saturday!
The Kix 95.3 Oregon Jamboree Sweet Wheel of Extras!
Writer, Director, Colton Van Til on His Film "Aberdeen" Premiering This Saturday At The D & R Theater