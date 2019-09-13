Aaron Watson Doing it his Way
Kix 95.3 morning show host, The Luceman had the chance to talk with singer, songwriter, independent country recording artist Aaron Watson! Listen to the interview below as we talk about, career, family, being your own boss, & having the best fans in the world! Plus links to the official Aaron Watson website and social media pages.
Clip 1 Aaron Watson Talks about career, and his family ties here in Washington
Clip 2, finding success as an independent artist, his first ever number one album and first top 10 hit and having the best fans
Clip 3 The new Album Red Bandana, His newest single “Country Radio”
Check out everything Aaron Watson at his official website by clicking HERE! For Aaron’s official Facebook page click Here! Twitter Here!
Instagram Here!
Watch Aaron Watson Perform his newest single “Country Radio” Live at the Grand Ole Opry!